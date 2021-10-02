ENTRADA
Historia y urgencias | JG Lagos
REPORTAJE
Alimentación escolar: “Maestra, tengo hambre” | Guillermo Garat - Aparicio Abella
ENTREVISTA
Judith Sutz: unir dos mundos | Facundo Franco y JG Lagos - Mariana Greif y Natalia Rovira
REPORTAJE
Afganistán: el fin de la ocupación | Nancy Lindisfarne y Jonathan Neale
NATIVAS
El cerro y las leyendas | Inés Gaggero y Raquel Inthamoussu
FICCIÓN
Esa angustia matinal | Mintxo - Negroilustre
HUMOR
Entertainment pandemia | Langer
Cesión (renuncia de una posesión) | Ignacio Alcuri - Copérnico
Sabiduría ancestral | Leo Maslíah - Polyester
Villa Impuntualidad | Cintia Bolani - Luciana Peinado