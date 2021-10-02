ENTRADA

Historia y urgencias | JG Lagos

Foto del mes | Ernesto Ryan

REPORTAJE

Alimentación escolar: “Maestra, tengo hambre” | Guillermo Garat - Aparicio Abella

ENTREVISTA

Judith Sutz: unir dos mundos | Facundo Franco y JG Lagos - Mariana Greif y Natalia Rovira

REPORTAJE

Afganistán: el fin de la ocupación | Nancy Lindisfarne y Jonathan Neale

NATIVAS

El cerro y las leyendas | Inés Gaggero y Raquel Inthamoussu

FICCIÓN

Esa angustia matinal | Mintxo - Negroilustre

HUMOR

Entertainment pandemia | Langer

Cesión (renuncia de una posesión) | Ignacio Alcuri - Copérnico

Locos años 20 | Eye

Sabiduría ancestral | Leo Maslíah - Polyester

Villa Impuntualidad | Cintia Bolani - Luciana Peinado

El avance de las microperezas | Andrés Alberto