Este martes se dieron a conocer las nominaciones a la edición 94 de los Premios de la Academia, los tradicionales Oscar, que en esta oportunidad se entregarán el domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood. La película que parte como favorita, al menos desde un punto de vista matemático, es el drama El poder del perro. La cinta de Netflix dirigida por Jane Champion (La lección de piano) tiene 12 nominaciones, incluyendo las categorías Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección, además de cuatro intérpretes nominados: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons y Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Con diez nominaciones le sigue Duna, la película que demostró que Denis Villeneuve podía filmar la novela infilmable, después del esfuerzo que había hecho David Lynch en 1984. Esta película se hizo fuerte en las categorías técnicas, cubriendo rubros como Vestuario, Fotografía, Maquillaje y Peinado, Sonido o Efectos Visuales.
Dos películas tienen siete nominaciones: la nueva adaptación de Steven Spielberg Amor sin barreras (que en 1962 se llevó diez premios y es el musical más ganador de la historia) y Belfast, que tiene a Kenneth Branagh nominado como productor, director y guionista.
Lista completa de nominaciones
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up (No miren arriba)
- Drive my car
- Dune (Duna)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: una familia ganadora)
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my Car
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor Actriz Protagónica
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (La hija oscura)
- Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Todo sobre los Ricardo)
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor Actor Protagónico
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor Guion Original
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don't Look Up (Adam McKay y David Sirota)
- King Richard (Zack Baylin)
- La peor persona del mundo (Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Coda (Siân Heder)
- Drive my Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (La familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Raya y el último dragón
Mejor Película Internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- La peor persona del mundo (Noruega)
- Lunana: un yak en el aula (Bután)
Mejor Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor Cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Dune (Patrice Vermette y Zsuzsanna Sipos)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major y Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant y Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen y Rena DeAngelo)
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Mejor Vestuario
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran)
- Dune (Jacqueline West y Robert Morgan)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Coming 2 America (Un príncipe en Nueva York 2) (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris y Carla Farmer)
- Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne y Julia Vernon)
- Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson y Eva von Bahr)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram y Justin Raleigh)
- House of Gucci (La Casa Gucci) (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock y Frederic Aspiras)
Mejor Banda de Sonido
- Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Johnny Greenwood)
Mejor Canción Original
- “Be Alive”, King Richard
- “Dos oruguitas”, Encanto
- “Down to Joy”, Belfast
- “No Time to Die”, No Time to Die (Sin tiempo para morir
- “Somehow You Do”, Four Good Days
Mejor Sonido
- Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather y Niv Adiri)
- Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill y Ron Bartlett)
- No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey y Mark Taylor)
- The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie y Tara Webb)
- West Side Story (Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson y Shawn Murphy)
Mejor Edición
- Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- tick, tick... BOOM! (Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum)
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor y Gerd Nefzer)
- Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis y Dan Sudick)
- No Time to Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner y Chris Corbould)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Schi y la leyenda de los diez anillos (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker y Dan Oliver)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa) (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein y Dan Sudick)